Sullivan County Health Department administers COVID-19 vaccine to 220 residents, bringing overall total to 772

The Sullivan County Health Department vaccinated 220 residents with their booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on March 26th.

Six residents received their primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The residents were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2, and 3 descriptions.

The health department notes the Moderna and Pfizer shipments were received on March 16th and 19th.

The Sullivan County Health Department has administered a total of 772 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 176 residents with their primary and booster doses of Pfizer, 400 with their primary and booster doses of Moderna, 100 with their primary dose of Moderna, and 96 with their primary dose of Pfizer.

