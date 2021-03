Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department vaccinated 200 residents with their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the North Central Rural Electric Cooperative of Milan on March 4th.

The residents were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 descriptions.

The Sullivan County Health Department notes the Moderna shipment was received on February 23rd.

