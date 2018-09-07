Sullivan County fire departments to hold “Touch a Truck” event

The fire departments of Sullivan County will display fire trucks and equipment during Touch a Truck on the Milan Square.

Attendees can meet local firefighters during the event on September 15th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon. A vehicle extraction demonstration will be held at 2 o’clock.

Hot dogs and bottled water will be provided for free and there will be drawings for door prizes.

Milan Rural Fire Chief Rick Gardner says the purpose of Touch a Truck is to promote safety and hopes the event will raise interest in the career of firefighting.