Sullivan County Fair set to run July 6 through July 12, 2020

University of Missouri 4-H Youth Specialist Penny Kittle reports the Sullivan County Fair “is moving forward as planned” at the fairgrounds in Milan July 6th through 12th.

New guidelines are to accommodate public safety regarding COVID-19 concerns. Exhibitors will be allowed to show out of trailers this year only. Pre-registration will be available online next week.

The Sullivan County Fair schedule includes a 4-H and FFA dog show and the fair queen pageant July 6th. FFA, 4-H, and Clover Kids judging will be held July 7th.

Rabbit and poultry shows are planned for July 8th. A breeding and market goat show and a sheep and market lamb show is July 9th. A breeding swine and market hog show is July 10th. A bucket calf show and a breeding market beef show will be July 11th.

There will also be a barbecue contest on July 11th and the 12th Annual Green Hills Horse Show Circuit All Youth Show will be July 12th.

Concessions will be available at the food stand on the fairgrounds during all events. Proceeds will support Sullivan County 4-H and the Sullivan County Fair.

