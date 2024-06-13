Sullivan County Fair set for July 7-13 in Milan

Share To Your Social Network

The Sullivan County Fair has announced its schedule of events, set to take place at the fairgrounds in Milan from July 7th through 13th. The fair promises a week full of exciting activities and competitions for all ages.

The fair will kick off on Sunday, July 7th, with a horse show. On Monday, July 8th, the Sullivan County Fair Queen Pageant will be held at the Milan Community Center at 7 p.m., with an admission fee of $2.

Tuesday, July 9th, will feature a variety of activities, including a dog show, fashion revue interviews and modeling, and building exhibit registration from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Additionally, the 4-H project and FFA exhibit judging will take place.

Wednesday, July 10th, will be dedicated to rabbit and poultry shows, while Thursday, July 11th, will showcase sheep and goat shows.

The hog show is scheduled for Friday, July 12th.

The final day of the fair, Saturday, July 13th, will be packed with events, starting with a beef show. Later in the evening, there will be a 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale Buyers Dinner at 5 p.m., followed by the Market Animal Premiums Sale at 6 p.m. The day will conclude with a performance by Redbrush at the Sullivan County Expo Center Amphitheater from 7 to 11 p.m. The concert is free to attend.

For more details about the fair’s activities from July 7th through 13th, visit the Sullivan County Fair Facebook page.

Related