Sullivan County Fair officials announce results of the beef and horse shows

Local News July 10, 2023July 10, 2023 KTTN News
County Fair News Graphic
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Sullivan County Fair, held in Milan, has concluded the beef and horse shows, and the winners have been announced. 

Beef Show results:

  • Cutler Epperson, Grand Champion Bull.
  • Justin Dixon, Reserve Champion Bull position.
  • Scout VanGenderen, Grand Champion Heifer.
  • Carson Coram, Reserve Champion Heifer.
  • Blake Eitel, Sullivan County Champion Breeding Beef.
  • Hesston VanGenderen, Grand Champion Beef Market Animal 
  • Meredith Strunk, Reserve Champion Beef Market Animal
  • Macey Lowrey, Grand Champion Bucket Calf

Showmanship:

  • Landon Witherow, Junior Beef Showmanship category.
  • Carson Coram, Senior Beef Showmanship division.

Horse Show results:

  • McKenzie Bauman, Junior High Point award
  • Jayli Thudium, Senior High Point award
  • Rayleigh Sidwell, Junior Horsemanship Pony
  • Raylynn Moore, Junior Horsemanship Horse
  • Landen Snyder, Senior Horsemanship Champion.
  • Raylynn Moore,  Junior Horse Showmanship
  • Jaylei Thudium, Senior Horse Showmanship
Post Views: 32
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.