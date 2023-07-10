Sullivan County Fair officials announce results of the beef and horse shows

The Sullivan County Fair, held in Milan, has concluded the beef and horse shows, and the winners have been announced.
Beef Show results:
- Cutler Epperson, Grand Champion Bull.
- Justin Dixon, Reserve Champion Bull position.
- Scout VanGenderen, Grand Champion Heifer.
- Carson Coram, Reserve Champion Heifer.
- Blake Eitel, Sullivan County Champion Breeding Beef.
- Hesston VanGenderen, Grand Champion Beef Market Animal
- Meredith Strunk, Reserve Champion Beef Market Animal
- Macey Lowrey, Grand Champion Bucket Calf
Showmanship:
- Landon Witherow, Junior Beef Showmanship category.
- Carson Coram, Senior Beef Showmanship division.
Horse Show results:
- McKenzie Bauman, Junior High Point award
- Jayli Thudium, Senior High Point award
- Rayleigh Sidwell, Junior Horsemanship Pony
- Raylynn Moore, Junior Horsemanship Horse
- Landen Snyder, Senior Horsemanship Champion.
- Raylynn Moore, Junior Horse Showmanship
- Jaylei Thudium, Senior Horse Showmanship