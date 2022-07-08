Sullivan County Fair officials announce results from the Sheep and Goat shows

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The results have been announced from July 7th’s Sheep and Goat shows at the Sullivan County Fair.

The champion and reserve champion dairy goats were shown by Tanner Tipton. Tanner Tipton also had the Sullivan County champion dairy goat and the champion dairy goat wether. Tucker Tipton showed the reserve champion dairy goat wether.

Junior showmanship went to Jayli Thudium. Senior showmanship went to Tanner Tipton.

For the Goat Show, Jordan Gray showed the champion buck. Trinity Alexander had the reserve champion buck. The champion doe was shown by Brenna Whitlow, and the reserve champion doe was shown by Ethan Ryals. The Sullivan County champion breeding goat was shown by Stetson Hodgen. The champion market goat was shown by Derek Dehaan, and Brenna Whitlow had the reserve champion market goat. The Sullivan County champion market goat was shown by Lily March.

Senior goat showmanship went to Rachel Darling. Junior goat showmanship went to Madison Moots. Blake Eitel had the rate of gain winner.

For the Sheep Show, Justin Schutter had the champion ram, and Jason Schutter showed the reserve champion ram. Bryce Brittain had the champion ewe, and Justin Schutter had the reserve champion ewe. The Sullivan County champion breeding sheep and market lamb were shown by Easton Kray. Samantha Blanchard had the champion market lamb, and Jared Dehaan had the reserve champion market lamb. The rate of gain winner was shown by Naylee Cassity. The champion wether dam was shown by Jared Dehaan, and the reserve champion wether dam was shown by Samantha Blanchard.

Senior showmanship went to Jenna Farris. Samantha Blanchard received junior showmanship.