Sullivan County Fair officials announce Dog Show results

Local News July 6, 2022 KTTN News
Dog Show Results (Photo by Katie Bernotsky on Unsplash)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Seventeen youth participated in the Sullivan County Fair Dog Show on July 5th. There were 22 dogs and 93 entries.

High point dog obedience went to Raylynn Moore of Marceline with her dog Joy. High point rally went to Emily Turpin of Bucklin with her dog Sam. High point agility off a leash went to Jozee Garcia of Novinger with her dog Chassie. High point agility on a leash also went to Jozee Garcia with her dog Toni.

Emily Turpin received senior showmanship with her dog Sam. Jaylie Thudium of Macon received intermediate showmanship with her dog Jazzie. Junior showmanship went to Raylynn Moore with her dog Joy. Novice showmanship first year went to Adalyn Sevits of Greentop with her dog Cowgirl.

Post Views: 70
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.