Sullivan County Fair officials announce Dog Show results

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Seventeen youth participated in the Sullivan County Fair Dog Show on July 5th. There were 22 dogs and 93 entries.

High point dog obedience went to Raylynn Moore of Marceline with her dog Joy. High point rally went to Emily Turpin of Bucklin with her dog Sam. High point agility off a leash went to Jozee Garcia of Novinger with her dog Chassie. High point agility on a leash also went to Jozee Garcia with her dog Toni.

Emily Turpin received senior showmanship with her dog Sam. Jaylie Thudium of Macon received intermediate showmanship with her dog Jazzie. Junior showmanship went to Raylynn Moore with her dog Joy. Novice showmanship first year went to Adalyn Sevits of Greentop with her dog Cowgirl.