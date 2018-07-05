Sullivan County Fair continues through Sunday with a myriad of livestock shows

Several livestock shows will be held at the Sullivan County Fair at the Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan Thursday.

The 4-H and FFA market goat weigh-in will be held from 11:45 to 12:45 and all goats must be in place in the barn at 12:30. The Sullivan County Fair Board Pee Wee Goat Show will start at 1 o’clock. The 4-H and FFA Breeding and Market Goat Show will follow.

The 4-H and FFA market lamb weigh-in will be from 4:45 to 5:45 with all sheep to be in place in the barn at 5:30. The Sullivan County Fair Board Pee Wee Sheep Show will be at 6 o’clock, to be followed by the 4-H and FFA Sheep Lead Line Show, with the 4-H and FFA Breeding and Market Sheep Show to complete the day.

More animal shows will be held at the Sullivan County Fair at the Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan Friday.

The 4-H and FFA rabbit registration will run from 7:15 to 7:45 Friday morning with all rabbits to be in place at 7:45. The Sullivan County Fair Board Pee Wee Rabbit Show will start at 8 o’clock.

Poultry registration will begin at 9 o’clock and all participants should know that poultry must be blood tested. The Poultry Show will follow the Rabbit Show.

4-H and FFA swine weigh-in will be held from 5 o’clock to 5:45 Friday evening with hogs to be in place at 5:30. The Sullivan County Fair Board Pee Wee Swine Show and the Breeding and Market Swine Show will be at 6 o’clock.

The Sullivan County Fair continues at the Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan Saturday morning with the 4-H and FFA steer and market heifer weigh-in held from 8 o’clock to 9:00 with beef entries to be in place at 9 o’clock. The Sullivan County Fair Board Pee Wee and Bucket Calf Show and the 4-H and FFA Breeding and Market Beef Show will start at 9:30.

The Sullivan County Fair at the Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Milan will conclude Sunday.

Horse Show registration will start at 10 o’clock Sunday morning with the Horse Show to begin at 11 o’clock.

Registration for the Archery Shoot will begin at 10 o’clock Sunday morning continuing until 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Registrants must be done shooting by 4 o’clock.

