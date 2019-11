Sullivan County Community Development will hold a Christmas Kick-Off fundraiser.

Lunch will be served at the Community Center at 205 North Market in Milan December 7th from 11 to 1 o’clock. Those attending may eat and pay what they want for hot dogs, chips, chili, vegetable soup, cake, and cookies.

Santa will arrive at the Community Center on December 7th at 12:30 with bags of treats, and there will be an adult drawing.

