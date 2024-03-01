Sullivan County announces candidate filings for August primary

Share To Your Social Network

The Sullivan County Clerk’s Office has provided information on candidates who have filed for the August 6 primary election.

Scott Frazier of Milan and Brian Salsberry of Green City have filed for sheriff. Incumbent Rye Page and John Buell, both of Milan, have filed for District One Commissioner. Incumbent Michael Williams of Browning has filed for District Two Commissioner. Angel Oder of Milan and Stephanie King of Winigan have filed for assessor. Other candidates filing include incumbent Joan Brummitt of Milan for Public Administrator, incumbent Jennifer Russell of Milan, and incumbent Robert Wyant of Milan for coroner.

Buell and Brummitt were the only candidates who filed as Democrats. The other candidates for the August 6 primary election filed as Republicans.

