Sullivan and Grundy County provide updates on latest COVID-19 information

Information on Monday morning from the Grundy County Health Department shows 363 total cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Of that total, 272 cases were confirmed with another 91 described as probable. 106 total cases were added during October in Grundy County. 36 cases were active as of Monday.

Sullivan County Health Department’s most recent report Sunday evening shows 415 total cases, year to date. Of that total, 91 cases are listed as active with the most recent cases continued to be described as “community-related.”

With recent increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, Sullivan County is appealing to businesses, schools, and citizens to take precautionary measures to stop the spread. These include continued social distancing, staying home if you are sick, wear a mask (no mask for children two years of age and younger) wash hands frequently, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often.

