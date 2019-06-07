Sue Knapp, account service specialist at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2019. Steve Schieber, Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to Knapp at a ceremony held in her honor on June 6.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Knapp’s co-workers said, “Sue is sought after by fellow coworkers when they don’t know where to find answers. She ensures patients understand any and all information they are given. Sue is willing to not only assist patients with what information they request but also seek out any additional information they may need. She is always willing to jump in and assist other departments when the need arises. She works hard, is a great team player, extremely kind-hearted, and always has a smile on her face. It is a joy to work with Sue every day.”

In recognition of the award, Knapp received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.