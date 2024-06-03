Submit your photos for the Missouri Agriculture photo contest by June 7

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest deadline is this week. The Department invites Missourians to share their agriculture story through photographs.

The contest runs through Friday, June 7, and provides an opportunity for photographers across the state to submit their best images of Missouri agriculture. The Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest is open to Missouri photographers of all ages.

Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the categories. The 12-and-under youth category, Kid’s Corner, is also back again this year.

The photo contest categories include:

Beauty of the Farm Faces of the Farmer Around the Barnyard Everyday Life Kid’s Corner (for youth ages 12 and under)

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content, and image quality. The contest offers prizes to winners, thanks to the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program. The Best in Show winner, along with the first-place winner in each category, will receive a Missouri Grown gift basket and a canvas print of their photo.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will also evaluate the winning photos and select the First Family’s Choice photo.

Winners will be announced in early July, and winning photos will be displayed in the Agriculture Building at the Missouri State Fair from Aug. 8-18.

To submit photos, visit this link and complete the online form. A complete list of rules and guidelines can be found on the same page. If you have trouble submitting photos via the online form, contact [email protected] for assistance. Photos submitted to the contest will be showcased on the department’s Flickr stream.

Photos must be submitted by June 7.

