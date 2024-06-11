Subaru Cross-Trek strikes cow on Route MM north of Gilman City

A 2024 Subaru Cross-Trek struck a cow standing in the middle of Route MM on June 10, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., resulting in the vehicle becoming disabled.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred about half a mile east of 330th Street, approximately six miles north of Gilman City. The Subaru, driven by Kullen D. Duff, 37, of Cainsville, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when it collided with a black Angus cow.

Duff’s vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Young’s Towing. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

A passenger in the Subaru, Jack B. Buckman, 23, of Albany, Missouri, sustained minor injuries. Buckman was also using a seat belt and was transported by NTA Ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The incident was assisted by NTA Ambulance and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

