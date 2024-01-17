Students named to North Central Missouri College Fall 2023 Honors Lists

Share To Your Social Network

North Central Missouri College has recognized students with outstanding academic achievements on the Academic Honors Lists for the fall semester of 2023.

Students who have been named to the President’s List have earned a minimum of six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA). Similarly, students on the Dean’s List have also earned at least six credit hours and have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

A complete list of students on the Academic Honors List for the fall semester of 2023 is available here in PDF format.

