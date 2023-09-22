Students gear up for Gallatin High School’s Barbie-themed Homecoming

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Gallatin High School is set to celebrate its Homecoming next week, with a series of events planned to engage students and showcase school spirit.

The candidates vying for positions are Kaylin Sterneker and Magnum Fenimore for Student Council; seniors Courtney Crose, Ashley Feiden, Boston Bell, and Grayson Allen; and juniors Payton Adkison, Lyndsey King, Brody Bird, and Mason Lynch. Sophomores Jackson Ohlberg and Brynn Bird, along with freshmen Clayton Hogan and Adalyn Miller, will serve as attendants.

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place at the football field on September 27th at 7 p.m., followed by a bonfire that will last until 9 p.m.

School will be dismissed early on September 29th at 12:45 p.m. The parade lineup will commence at Gallatin High School from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. The parade is set to depart from the school at 1:55 p.m. and is expected to arrive uptown by 2 p.m. Participants walking beside their entries will be allowed to hand out candy, but throwing candy is strictly prohibited.

The Gallatin High School football team is scheduled to play against the Milan Wildcats on September 29th at 7 p.m.

A dance for students in ninth through twelfth grades will be held in the Gallatin High School gym on September 29th from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission will be $5 per person.

This year, Gallatin High School’s Homecoming theme is “Barbie,” and spirit days will be organized around this theme, allowing students to showcase their creativity and school pride.

