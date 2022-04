Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among results at the Missouri State High School Music Festival on Thursday,

Newtown-Harris student Grant Oaks received a rating of exemplary when he performed a trombone solo.

Two students from Princeton High School received ratings of outstanding. They are Andrew Gunderson with a percussion solo and Raynah Collins with a vocal solo.

Additional music competition is being held today (Friday) involving solos and ensembles.