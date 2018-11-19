Students from Chillicothe take field trip to Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch

Students from all the Kindergarten classes and Preschool at Chillicothe Elementary School had a hands-on learning experience at Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch on October 25th & 26th.

The students learned about agriculture in the classroom through their regular curriculum and with assistance from the Litton Crusaders program. During the school year, students learn all about animals on the farm, how crops are grown on the farm, and what farmers provide to the general population.

As part of the Litton Crusaders program, students got the opportunity to take a field trip to Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch for a farm experience with a little fun mixed in. Twenty four high school students from the Litton Agriculture Education Center assisted in the days’ activities.

Students got to pet several animals in the petting zoo, visit with “Curly” the pig, see some longhorn cattle in their natural habitat, walk through a cornfield, take a hayride, pedal a tractor, and get up close to hay bales.