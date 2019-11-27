Students from Chillicothe FFA Chapter part of National FFA Courtesy Corps

The 92nd National FFA Convention included everything from arena stage events to the Day of Service and workshops for nearly 65,000 attendees.

It takes many volunteers to help make a convention of this magnitude a positive experience for all of its guests. This year approximately 900 FFA members, including students from the Chillicothe FFA Chapter, formed the National FFA Courtesy Corps.

The students viewed the convention from the other side, backstage, playing a crucial role in the logistics of the event. Chillicothe members assisted at the Dr. Jim Wand’s Hypnotist show.

Local members participating in the National FFA Courtesy Corps were Ellie Barnett, Makenna Campbell, Braden Constant, Ava Gibson, Colby Gillespie, Matt Hawkins, Abbey Hayen, Wade Horton, Clara Leamer, Delaney May, Sam Meservey, Emily Miller, Claire Ripley, Kade Simmer, Julia Stimpson, and Caroline Warren. The 92nd National FFA Convention was held October 30-November 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN.

“Participants in the National FFA Courtesy Corps provide valuable services for the overall convention operation,” says National FFA Advisor Dr. Steve Brown. “FFA gains a tremendous resource, and the participants gain wonderful volunteer experience and an insight into the planning and logistics necessary to ensure a safe and successful convention. They are key to our ability to create a premier leadership and educational event for nearly 65,000 guests.”

