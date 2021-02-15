Students celebrate agriculture and leadership around the country

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Agriculture is part of our daily lives, from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Next week, more than 760,000 FFA members across the country will share the story of agriculture as part of National FFA Week.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by helping members develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food-suppliers, our future innovators, and so much more!

Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 20 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business, and more.

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students and their communities. Chapters also give back to their communities through service projects during FFA Week. For example, during FFA Week, the Cleveland FFA chapter in Minnesota will be hosting a supply drive for the local humane society. In Arkansas, Clarksville High School FFA will be reviving the old community garden. Richland High School FFA chapter in North Carolina plans to organize a food drive, and Wheatland FFA in Montana will be building park benches. These are just a few examples of how FFA members will be living to serve in their communities.

During FFA Week, the six national FFA officers will connect virtually with chapters across the country –delivering keynotes, greetings, workshops, and more!

National FFA Week is also a time for alumni and supporters to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. Alumni and Supporters will celebrate Alumni Day on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and on Thursday, Feb. 25, the National FFA Foundation will celebrate Give FFA Day, a 24-hour campaign encouraging the public to support various needs impacting FFA members. If interested in giving, one can visit the FFA website. Friday, Feb. 26, all FFA members and supporters are encouraged to wear blue and show their FFA pride!

National FFA Week will be featured on social media as well. Follow the #FFAweek hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and don’t miss @NationalFFA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat posts.

