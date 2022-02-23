Students at Rissler Elementary School raise over $6.500 through Kids Heart Challenge

Kids Heart Challenge
Students from Rissler Elementary School in Trenton raised $6,629.54 this year for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge.

Physical Education Teacher David Sager reports the grade that raised the most money was first with $2,749.15. The class that raised the most money was Alexandria Neighbors’ first-grade class with $1,359.10. The top student raising the most funds was Gracelyn Hostetler with $1,309.10.

The Rissler physical education program hosted the annual Kids Heart Challenge. Donations were accepted starting the week of February 7th and ending February 18th.

Rissler has raised a total of $109,585.92 in the past 15 years.

