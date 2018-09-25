Student from England, Lewis Hopkinson, is NCMC Student for September

Lewis Hopkinson from Huddersfield in Yorkshire, England has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for September. Lewis is receiving his Associate in Arts degree with plans to transfer and continue to play collegiate golf.

Lewis, an international student-athlete, is a member of the NCMC’s men’s golf team. He is also active in the marketing club, RHA, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor’s Society. Heavily recruited for his talent, Lewis ultimately selected NCMC because of his coach, Craig Sager. Last season Lewis was selected to the All-Region and All-District teams and qualified for the NJCAA National Championship. He currently holds NCMC records for scoring average and low round. “Playing on the NCMC men’s golf team has been a great experience, said Lewis. “I’ve met some good people, and I love being around the other players at practice and in competition.”

When he’s not in class or on the golf course, he is probably in the gym, the ice/heat bath, or on the tennis courts playing a new game to NCMC, foot-tennis (a combo of tennis and soccer). His favorite class has been College Seminar with Dr. Beth Caldarello.

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

