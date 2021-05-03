Student from Bucklin places 4th in Extemporaneous Public Speaking at Missouri FFA Convention

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Jacob Byers of the Bucklin FFA Chapter placed fourth in the extemporaneous public speaking leadership development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. Sixteen students from six districts were selected to compete at the state level. Byers’ advisor is Valerie Montgomery.

MFA Inc. sponsors the competition, which requires contestants to deliver a speech based on one of three agricultural topics. Participants have 30 minutes to prepare their four- to six-minute speeches. An additional five minutes of questions are included as a part of the overall competition. The event helps students to polish logical thinking and verbal skills needed in the classroom.

