Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports street closings have been approved for upcoming events.

Webster Street will be closed from Washington Street to Locust Street for Drop of Dublin on September 17th and the Main Street Chillicothe Wine Walk on October 8th. The alley from Calhoun Street to Webster will also be closed. The closings will be for those afternoons and evenings from 4:30 to 11:30.

