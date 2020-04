Musselman and Hall are scheduled to mill streets in Trenton next week.

Streets to be milled Monday morning, April 20th beginning at 7 o’clock through Tuesday include West Ninth from Main to Cedar, West 10th from Cedar to Tindall Avenue, Harris Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, and 28th Street from the North Missouri Saddle Club to the bridge.

