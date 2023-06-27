Street crews making progress on asphalt overlay in Trenton

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A report was presented on Monday night at the Trenton City Council meeting, indicating that asphalt sales for this year have exceeded 12,250 tons.

During the meeting, officials from the quarry inquired if the city was interested in purchasing an additional 3,000 tons of asphalt rock before they ceased crushing operations. Following the city administrator’s recommendation, the council voted in favor of acquiring the extra rock, raising the total purchase to 28,000 tons.

Street crews have been in the process of applying the final layer of asphalt to streets located west of Main. It was mentioned that the street overlay work experienced delays due to mechanical issues with the paver. Urton, the city administrator, expects the asphalt work to be completed on Pleasant Plain and a section of 10th Street west of Lord. The water line contractor is anticipated to commence their project at 10th and Lord during the last week of July. Additionally, it was noted that the new oiler truck is tentatively scheduled for delivery to Trenton in early August.

The Maple Grove Cemetery Association has requested that the city pave a short section of the driving path within the cemetery. City Administrator Urton mentioned that Maple Grove will cover the expenses for materials, labor, and equipment usage.

