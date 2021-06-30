Street closures in Downtown Trenton announced for July 2

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Streets will be closed July 2, 2021, for the Main Street Trenton event in Downtown Trenton leading up to the Trenton fireworks display. Streets closing at 1 o’clock that afternoon include the 900 block of Main Street to Tinsman Avenue, the 1000 block of Main Street, and East 10th Street near Five Points. Street parking and parking lots will be available Downtown.

The July 2 event will include a performance by the Peterson Farm Brothers at 7 o’clock that night, followed by a meet and greet. The family from Central Kansas uses digital and public speaking platforms to entertain and educate about agriculture. The brothers perform parodies, talk about their family farm, and advocate for agriculture and rural communities.

Before the Peterson Farm Brothers, there will be bounce houses, ax throwing, snacks, and snow cones starting at 4 o’clock. The Trenton fireworks display will be at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on July 2nd at 9 p.m.

