Straight-line winds the cause of damage to buildings west of Trenton

Based on the evidence seen from the ground, Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs stated it was clearly straight-line winds that did damage to buildings Saturday night west of Trenton. Very strong straight-line winds were likely around 100 miles an hour according to Briggs.

The area of damage was over 3 miles wide, which Briggs says is virtually impossible to get from a tornado. He noted there was relatively minor damage to trees in that area. Tornadoes suck debris up, leading to much more significant tree damage.

Straight-line winds tend to flow through and around trees, leading to generally lesser tree damage. The buildings that were damaged showed evidence of wind “popping” items off. As an example, Briggs said the damage to a barn showed the tin roof removed while the trusses largely remained intact. This happens when straight-line winds get under the roof and pop it off like a sail. In a tornado, the tornado tends to suck up the rafters with the roof.

Briggs emphasized none of this is meant to minimize the damage seen. In the end, property loss is property loss whether it was a tornado or 100 mph straight-line winds.

