Storyteller Sherry Norfolk to make appearance at Livingston County Library

Sherry Norfolk is an award-winning storyteller, performing artist, teacher, consultant, and author.

She focuses on character voices and sound effects by manipulating volume, pitch, and speed. The result is character voices full of gripping emotion, rhythm, and motion. Visit with Sherry at the Livingston County Library on Thursday, June 8. She has performances at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 917 Washington Street at 10 am and 4 pm and the main Library at 450 Locust Street at 6 pm. Appropriate for all ages.

For more information on the library’s summer reading programs, get in touch with the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563 or the Main Library at 660-646-0547, or visit the library’s website. You may also obtain more information about Sherry Norfolk on her website.

