Storm survivors may be eligible for lodging reimbursement

Missourians who have registered with FEMA may be eligible for reimbursement if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary lodging because of damage to their primary residences from recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes.

Lodging expenses may be eligible for reimbursement if an applicant:

registers with FEMA

passes identity verification

verifies occupancy in a primary residence within a designated county

verifies that the primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible

incurs disaster-related temporary lodging expenses from April 29 to July 5

does not have insurance that would cover lodging; and

did not receive lodging assistance during the same timeframe.

Reimbursement funds are available for eligible applicants under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Survivors who are approved for lodging reimbursement must submit zero-balance receipts to FEMA to receive payment. Reimbursement will not cover incidental costs such as phone calls, laundry, internet, food, movies or pet care.

The 20 counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance are Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties.

Missouri residents affected by April 29-July 5 storms and flooding have until Sept. 9 to register for disaster assistance. Registering is free and takes about 20 minutes. There are three ways to register:

Online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362) . Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

Visit a disaster recovery center. To find one, go to FEMA.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or call the helpline.