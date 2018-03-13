Storm spotter training class to be held in Milan

The Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have scheduled free Storm Spotter Training in Milan.

Storm Spotter class will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 27 in the Milan Community Center, 205 N. Market Street, Milan, Mo. The class will last approximately 1-½ hours and will be presented by an experienced meteorologist from the National Weather Service. Various aspects of severe weather, storm spotting, and weather safety will be presented. The training is free and available to everyone, regardless of age, where you live or education level.

Becoming an active, trained storm spotter is an excellent way to serve your community. While there is no personal commitment from attending this class, if you recognize hazardous weather on the horizon, you will be in a position to help warn your neighbors by calling 911.

To reserve your seat for this class you must call or email the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director, Dennis Goldsmith, at (660) 265-5619 or send an email [email protected]. Reserving a seat for the class will not commit you to attending the class, but the class may not be held if fewer than 15 people reserve a seat in advance.

Like this: Like Loading...