Stolen vehicle investigation in Chillicothe results in arrest of two suspects

A report of a stolen vehicle from the 300 block of Dickinson Street in Chillicothe on Friday morning, November 19 led to the arrest of two suspects.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports deputies located the vehicle in the 400 block of Grandview Street. A male and female were arrested for alleged tampering and delivery of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Nineteen-year-old Mercedeze Shyanne Norris of Chillicothe has been charged with the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance and stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft, stemming from November 19. Her bond is $15,000 cash only, no surety, and a drug patch. She is not to have contact with Craig Wilson.

Twenty-year-old Craig Herbert Wilson Junior has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, stemming from November 19th. His bond is $10,000 cash only. Wilson is to have no contact with Mercedeze Norris.