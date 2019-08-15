Stewartsville man killed in single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

A Stewartsville man died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County.

The highway reports the victim, 39-year-old Thomas Peters, had been ejected from the pickup when it overturned five miles south of Stewartsville.

Peters was eastbound on Northwest 348th Street when the pickup traveled off the north side of the road causing it to overturn and ejecting the driver. The vehicle uprighted itself, traveled back across the road, and came to rest on its wheels off the south side.

The pickup truck was demolished and the report indicated peters was not using a seat belt.

Assisting state troopers at the scene of the fatality accident were Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Stewartsville Police Department, Stewartsville Fire Department, and DeKalb-Clinton County Emergency Medical Services.