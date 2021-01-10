Stewartsville man injured in crash at intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 31

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a vehicle attempting to cross Highway 36 in western DeKalb County was hit by another vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jacob Bennett of Stewartsville received minor injuries and taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The crash happened early Saturday evening three miles west of Stewartsville at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 31 as Bennett’s sports utility vehicle was westbound on Highway 36. The car driven south on Highway 31 by 63-year old Mark Hinkle of Stewartsville stopped at the intersection with Highway 36, then attempted to cross 36 when it was hit on its driver’s side.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median with damage described as extensive to the SUV and moderate to the car. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Related