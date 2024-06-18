Stewartsville man injured in ATV and pickup truck crash

Local News June 18, 2024
A 62-year-old man from Stewartsville, Missouri, was injured in a collision involving an ATV and a pickup truck on June 17, 2024, near Easton, Missouri. The accident occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. on SW Kerns Road, three miles east of Easton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth D. Kerns was driving a 2021 Honda ATV westbound on SW Kerns Road when it collided with a 2013 GMC 1500 pickup truck driven by Samuel G. Criger, 19, also of Stewartsville. The pickup was southbound, pulling out of a private drive when the ATV struck its driver’s side door, ejecting Kerns from the ATV.

Kerns, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by DeKalb County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Criger, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured and drove the pickup away from the scene.

Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway.

Trooper Pliley was assisted by Corporal S.J. Cool of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

