Steve Schieber presents program on “Rural Health Care” at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Saint Luke’s Health System Critical Access Region CEO Steve Schieber presented the program at the Thursday, July 13 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided at the meeting, Brian Upton gave the prayer, and Steve Taylor was the sergeant-at-arms.

Schieber, whose position also includes CEO duties at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Headrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, discussed the state of rural healthcare in the U.S. and provided an update on WMH. He said that the U.S. has one of the lowest life expectancy rates in the world but the highest healthcare costs, noting that more than half of rural hospitals in the U.S. lost money in 2022 due to little or no payment from private insurance companies. As a result, many smaller hospitals have closed. He noted that WMH is in a good financial position and expects the hospital to provide healthcare services in the area for many years to come. He talked about the recent letter of intent signed by Saint Luke’s and BJC Health Care, allowing the two healthcare providers to merge by the end of the year.

Schieber said that the merger will provide additional services currently offered by the BJC system to patients served by Saint Luke’s and vice versa. Both entities will retain their separate identities, with Saint Luke’s being designated as the west region facility while BJC would be designated as the east region facility. The current CEO of BJC would become the CEO of both facilities as the current Saint Luke’s CEO is planning to retire at the end of the year. He said patients using WMH services will see little change but will have BJC services available to them in addition to the continued services already provided by Saint Luke’s.

Schieber also talked about the changes in OB-GYN services, which included baby delivery at Headrick Medical Center. Because the doctor being shared by HMC and WMH is no longer at the hospital, babies are now being delivered at Saint Luke’s North. Prenatal and postnatal care, however, continue to be available at HMC. Schieber said efforts have been unsuccessful in attracting a C-section-certified OB-GYN to work at HMC, resulting in the change. He said recruitment efforts for doctors “are in good shape,” noting an announcement soon on a new doctor joining the local staff. He also credited NCMC’s nursing program for helping to provide highly-trained nurses for both hospitals.

During the business meeting, it was announced that the annual club community fish fry will be held on Sept. 16, which will also fall during the week of the Rotary public service partnership challenge.

The program for the July 20 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club will be presented by Lauren Danner, the new executive director of the Main Street Trenton program.

