Steve Scheiber named interim CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital

Saint Luke’s Health System announced Thursday that Chief Executive Officer of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe Steve Schieber has also been named the interim CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

Saint Luke’s reports the appointment will streamline leadership of the two facilities and consolidate management of the health system’s northern Missouri market. Since Schieber assumed duties as CEO of Hedrick Medical Center in September 2015, Hedrick has grown and prospered to become one of the top critical access hospitals in the country.

Schieber joined Saint Luke’s Health System in 2012 as Director of Regional Development and was tasked with supporting Saint Luke’s critical access hospitals in the expansion of service they provide to communities, including Hedrick.

The health system reports that with the announcement of Schieber assuming interim leadership of Wright Memorial Hospital, all senior hospital leadership positions have been consolidated for the Hedrick and Wright Memorial. This includes chief financial officer, chief nursing officer, and director of human resources.

Saint Luke’s Health System Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Julie Quirin notes the decision to manage both facilities as a single northern Missouri market offers multiple benefits to patients, providers, and employees of both hospitals.

Gary Jordan served as the CEO of Wright Memorial since November 2011. Marketing and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson says Saint Luke’s is “deeply grateful” to Jordan for his years of service to the hospital and the community.

