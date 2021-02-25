Statewide Severe Weather Tornado Drill set for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM, State Emergency Management and the National Weather Service will conduct a Statewide Severe Weather Tornado Drill.

Every school, citizen, and business are encouraged to participate in the drill.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill will issue a test tornado warning as part of the drill. Local warning sirens, NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) will be activated to signal the start of the drill.

The NWS encourages everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives. If that’s not possible during the tornado test, consider participating by simply sheltering-in-place or discussing sheltering options/plans among co-workers/family members.

The purpose of the drill is to test everyone’s readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds. Local officials may sound warning sirens to initiate the drill.

