State Representative speaks to Jamesport City Council

State Representative Randy Railsback spoke to the Jamesport City Council on July 11th about the August Primary Election.

According to unofficial meeting minutes, Railsback reported the governor budgeted several million dollars toward Missouri roads, and the district should see the road and highway repair. He also talked about fiber optics and wants them to be available throughout his district.

Before being a state representative, Railsback worked for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission for 18 years.

City Clerk Shelley Page advised that John Kramer had two benches he would like to donate to the city. He would like to have them placed near the new post office building. City council members did not see a problem with the request and would allow Kramer to affix the benches to the city sidewalk.