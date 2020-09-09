State offers free training to 1,000 Missourians unemployed by COVID-19

The state is offering free online courses to 1,000 Missourians laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19. In a press release, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development says it has partnered with CompTIA, a nonprofit trade association, to provide the on-demand schooling.

Enrollment is open through December 4 and the work can be completed in as few as eight weeks. Those who wrap up the training will be certified in information technology, cybersecurity, or project management.

CompTIA teaches students with little-to-no information technology or project management experience. It offers both entry and advanced level IT and project management training at whatever pace each student wants to go. Virtual mentorship and resources to help ensure success and completion of the programs are provided.

To be eligible for courses, applicants must be over 18 years old and have been laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19.

Those interested must qualify for Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding and may be asked to take two assessments through their local Missouri Job Center to see if they are eligible. For more information, visit jobs.mo.gov/returnstrong.

Missouri is using federal coronavirus aid to cover the cost of the training.

