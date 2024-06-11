State of Missouri set to execute David Hosier today

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of David Hosier on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

“Ms. Angela Gilpin had her life stolen by David Hosier because he could not accept it when she ended their romantic involvement. He displays no remorse for his senseless violence,” Governor Parson said. “For these heinous acts, Hosier earned maximum punishment under the law. I cannot imagine the pain experienced by Angela’s and Rodney’s loved ones but hope that carrying out Hosier’s sentence according to the Court’s order brings closure.”

Hosier murdered Angela and Rodney Gilpin at their apartment in Jefferson City, Missouri, in a jealous rage. Hosier, with a decades-long history of violence against women, would not let Angela reconcile with Rodney, stalking and harassing her for weeks before murdering her and her husband. Hosier then fled but was apprehended with the help of law enforcement in Oklahoma to answer for his crimes.

Although Hosier did not receive an additional conviction for murdering Rodney, the jury in Angela’s trial determined that Hosier murdered both victims as it related to Hosier’s sentence. No court has ever found any error in Hosier’s case.

