State of Missouri seeking organizations to provide meals to children during summer months

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) reimburses organizations for meals they serve to children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer months. The program is one of the ways Missouri is working to fight childhood hunger. Organizations that choose to sponsor the SFSP will help ensure that children in underserved areas of the state continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

“A lack of adequate food due to limited money or other resources can have devastating impacts on a child,” said Adam Crumbliss, DHSS Division of Community and Public Health Director. “We are grateful for the organizations who have already been participating in this program and encourage others to apply to help prevent food insecurity across Missouri.”

Organizations eligible to participate in the program as sponsors include non-profit organizations such as schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies, and local government entities. The sites qualify if they are located in areas where at least half of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals.

The federally funded program is administered by DHSS. The department will accept applications from new non-profit organizations from March 1 through May 15 to participate in the program. Organizations interested in serving nutritious meals to children through the summer are requested to apply. Training in the requirements for the program will be provided.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website or by telephone at 888-435-1464 (toll-free). Hearing- and speech-impaired citizens can dial 711. Community organizations that would like to become sponsors may also email the Summer Food Service Program at [email protected] or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102 for more information.

