State of Missouri creates American Rescue Plan Act spending toolkits for local governments

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The State of Missouri has created and made available spending toolkits to help local governments identify allowable uses for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) local funds.

“We want to assist our local partners in making strategic, responsible investments that will serve Missourians for generations to come,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our first priority is to ensure taxpayer funds are used in the most effective ways possible. These toolkits were developed to help our state and local governments work together towards long-term goals that will move our state forward.”

ARPA included fiscal recovery funds for state, local, and tribal governments. These toolkits provide local governments with ideas for allowable uses of these funds and are based on available guidance from the U.S. Treasury. The toolkits are broken down into six different categories:

Public Health

Public Safety

Economic Development

Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater

Broadband

Behavioral Health

The toolkits can be found here.

A complete listing of current guidance is available on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website. Local governments should check the Treasury’s website frequently to stay up to date on current guidance and funding requirements. The U.S. Department of Treasury has specific compliance and reporting requirements associated with the use of ARPA fiscal recovery funds. For more information, please refer directly to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website.

Municipalities with populations larger than 50,000 and all counties regardless of population size are eligible to receive their allocations directly from the U.S. Treasury. Municipalities with populations smaller than 50,000 – categorized as non-entitlement units (NEUs) – will receive their allocations from the state in two separate payments. To view specific award amounts to local governments, see below:

All ARPA state and local funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026. The State of Missouri received more than $2.6 billion in ARPA funds, separate from local government allocations. Specific spending plans for the state’s allocation will be presented in Governor Parson’s annual budget proposal to the General Assembly and during his 2022 State of the State Address.

Related