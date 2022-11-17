State of Missouri announces cybersecurity grant program to assist local and state agencies

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $3.6 million in grant funding to assist local and state agencies to manage and reducing systemic cybersecurity risks. The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) is a competitive grant with individual awards of up to $200,000 to support cybersecurity activities. Interested applicants must apply by the Dec. 16, 2022 deadline.

Eligible grant expenses include costs associated with planning, organization, equipment, training, and/or exercise activities. The grant has a match requirement of 10 percent (for example, if the total cost of a project were $100,000, the sub-recipient would be responsible for $10,000 and the SLCGP share of the grant would be $90,000). The projected period for the expenditure of grant funds to be completed is Aug. 31, 2025.

Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System.

Grant recipients will be notified of their awards in January 2023. The funding for this grant opportunity is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Missouri Department of Public Safety serves as the State Administrative Agency for this grant program.