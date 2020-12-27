State COVID-19 Dashboard reports 382,094 cases of COVID-19 with 5,312 deaths in Missouri year to date

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sunday’s update on COVID-19 in Missouri shows the average number of cases has diminished to 2,036 for the week ending on Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard shows 382,094 cases year to date and 5,312 COVID-19 deaths in 2020 as of last Thursday, December 24. That’s 1,450 cases added since Saturday. During the 24 hour period, three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported statewide.

The positivity rate for Missouri using the C-D-C method is 16 point three percent which is only slightly changed from Saturday’s figure. That method involves the number of positive PCR tests divided by the overall PCR tests that have been taken.

The state of Missouri reports hospitalizations are at 2,700, again for the week ending Thursday. That’s more than 100 fewer in the hospital compared to the Saturday report. Sunday’s report shows 659 are in intensive care units and 349 are on ventilators at hospitals across the state.

Health officials noted the seven-day figures are subject to a three-day delay to ensure data are accurate and complete as possible.

