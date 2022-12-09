State awards $20 million to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions for workforce innovation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions to provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.

The Missouri General Assembly appropriated the funding to MDHEWD for the Private MoExcels and Agriculture Innovation & Workforce grant programs during the 2022 legislative session. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and were recommended in Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal.

“These funds are yet another opportunity to help keep our economy moving forward,” Governor Parson said. “These grants will allow Missouri colleges and universities to expand our workforce, particularly in entrepreneurship and other careers where we are seeing growth. In addition, the innovative work of these schools will not only educate more agricultural experts but will help us address the needs of Missouri’s number one economic driver.”

A total of $10 million in Private MoExcels grants were awarded to 17 institutions. Accredited private, not-for-profit institutions of higher education in Missouri were eligible for the grant and could request up to $1 million, which must be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Funds from a Private MoExcels grant may be used for outreach and recruitment efforts, student support services, professional and curriculum development, construction/renovation, and the purchase of equipment.

“The results produced by these grants will provide excellent opportunities for students across Missouri who are pursuing postsecondary education in a variety of high-demand fields,” said Leroy Wade, interim commissioner of MDHEWD. “This will also be another step in helping our department achieve its goal of Missouri being the best in the Midwest in educational attainment and workforce participation by 2030, as well as its goals for equity in education.”

A total of $10 million in Agriculture Innovation & Workforce Development awards were granted to six institutions for projects. Public institutions of higher education in Missouri were eligible for the grant and were able to request up to $2 million, which must be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Funds from an Agriculture Innovation & Workforce Development grant may be used for outreach and recruitment efforts, professional and curriculum development, construction/renovation, and the purchase of equipment.

To view grant recipients and specific award amounts, please see the attachment.

See the Ag Innovation, Workforce Development, and Private MOExcels Grant Recommendations at this link.

