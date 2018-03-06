State Auditor releases report on law enforcement federal forfeiture reports

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released her office’s compilation of 2017 federal forfeiture reports. Law enforcement agencies that participate in a federal asset forfeiture program must file an annual report with both the Department of Public Safety and the State Auditor’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies can seize money and property from individuals and organizations involved in illegal activities. State and local law enforcement agencies that participate in federal investigations resulting in forfeitures may request a portion of the funds recovered through the program.

In 2017, 675 Missouri law enforcement agencies were identified as being potential participants in the federal program. Of these agencies, 143 filed reports indicating they participated and reported receiving $6,421,775 and spending $7,215,110. An additional 287 agencies submitted reports indicating they did not participate. The remaining 245 agencies did not file a report, although they were not required to file if they did not participate in the program.

Missouri law requires a federal forfeiture report for any law enforcement agency involved in using a federal asset forfeiture program. A list of the reporting agencies with amounts reported is included in the complete report.

In February, Auditor Galloway released a compilation report on property seized by law enforcement officials as reported under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act.

A copy of the compilation report on funds received by law enforcement agencies through federal forfeiture programs is available online here.

