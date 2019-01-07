State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a regularly-scheduled audit of Adair County, located in northeast Missouri. The report received an overall rating of “good”; a previous audit of the county released in 2015 received an overall rating of “fair”.

“Audits can serve as useful tools to assist public officials in identifying ways to improve government operations,” Auditor Galloway said. “Officials in Adair County have worked to improve operations in the county since the previous audit to better serve citizens and efficiently utilize taxpayer dollars.”

The audit included recommendations for the sheriff’s office to improve procedures over the inmate account and for the county to better track and monitor fuel use by the county’s Road and Bridge Department. The report also recommended changes to the way certain payments to the County Collector are reported for tax purposes.

The complete audit report of Adair County is available here.