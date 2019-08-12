State Auditor Nicole Galloway files to run for Governor in 2020

(Missourinet) – State Auditor Nicole Galloway has filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission to run for governor in 2020. Galloway, a Democrat from central Missouri’s Columbia, has not made a formal announcement yet.

She was appointed to her position in 2015 by former Governor and fellow Democrat Jay Nixon. Last November, Galloway won a four-year term as auditor.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is expected to make an official announcement soon that he plans to run for the state’s highest office. He has already named Steele Shippy as his campaign manager.